Disney’s TRON Ride Seen Testing Days Before Potential Opening Day Reveal

While Disney World is home to a lot of incredible experiences, there’s one addition that we can hardly wait any longer to see realized. Disney announced its exciting TRON roller coaster back in 2017 after the success of the ride at the Shanghai Disneyland Resort.

The roller coaster was originally expected to open sometime during Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th-anniversary celebration, which began October 1, 2021. It is possible that a definite opening date will be confirmed during Disney’s upcoming D23 Expo, which runs from September 9-11, 2022.

Disney D23 is “The largest Disney fan event in the world,” and this year’s expo will be no different. This year’s D23 Expo Presented by Visa celebrates the wonderful worlds of The Walt Disney Company, including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars across film, television, theme parks, and more!

The event starts on September 9 but we hope you have already bought your passes because, as of now, tickets are now completely sold out. While we don’t have any concrete information on what will be discussed, we have a few things to look forward to, especially when it comes to the Disney Parks.

Disney Parks fans have watched every detail of the construction process— including the delivery of the sleek ride vehicles — even waiting patiently throughout Walt Disney World Resort’s pandemic-related closure in 2020, and, now, finally, their patience is being rewarded. The ride officially started testing with human riders a few weeks ago.

One Guest spotted the attraction being tested yet again and shared it on Reddit:

Tron Vehicle Testing Behind People Mover

As you can see, just behind the PeopleMover, TRON can be seen whirling around on the outside section of the attraction. Hopefully, we will soon learn when this highly-anticipated rollercoaster will finally open.

Based on the popular film franchise of the same name, TRON Lightcycle Run in Orlando will be heavily influenced by the TRON Lightcycle Power Run coaster at Shanghai Disneyland. This ride is officially described as:

Experience high-speed thrills and chills as the Grid comes alive in a heart-pounding race for survival. Created as a friendly way for “Programs” and “Users” to interact, the Power Run pits team against team in the quintessential quest to capture 8 Energy Gates and triumph over opponents. Prepare for digitization after entering the portal—this is your access into the energy, lights and excitement of TRON’s high-tech universe. As you leave the real world behind, you’ll proceed to the games as a member of Team Blue, ready to compete against some of the Grid’s most menacing Programs.

Are you excited for this ride to open at the Magic Kingdom?