Disney World Railroad Finally Returns After Over-4-Year Closure

Disney fans rejoice! The Walt Disney World Railroad is finally back in Magic Kingdom for the young and young at heart to enjoy!

After over four years of being unavailable at Magic Kingdom and a series of delays and announcements in which Disney repeated itself, pushing back the long-awaited return, the Walt Disney World Railroad is finally back at the Park.

Per Walt Disney World’s official website, the Walt Disney World Railroad is available today from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m., taking Guests all around the Magic Kingdom, through Fantasyland, Frontierland, and even through the highly anticipated new attraction, TRON Lightcycle Run!

The iconic Disney World attraction returned to Magic Kingdom just in time for the holidays, welcoming thousands of Guests back, and most likely, thousands more for the first time, making their visit to Walt Disney World even more magical, sharing Walt Disney’s love for trains.

Disney World describes the iconic attraction, celebrating Walt Disney’s love for trains and his legacy, as follows:

All Aboard!

Listen to the clamor of the engine, the chug of the wheels and the call of the whistle as you travel aboard the Walt Disney World Railroad. Take your seat on 1 of 4 meticulously restored, vintage narrow-gauge steam trains—originally built between 1916 and 1928—and enjoy a relaxing 20-minute, 1.5-mile scenic round-trip tour. It’s a convenient—and nostalgic—way to get around Magic Kingdom park! The Magic Kingdom icon has three stations across the Park, near the entrance to the Park on Main Street, U.S.A., the Frontierland station, and the Fantasyland station, making it the perfect way to give your feet a break from the hustle and bustle of the Park while taking in all the sights and sounds of Magic Kingdom from the comfort of a nearly 100-year-old vintage steam train. Per Disney Parks Blog, the iconic Disney World attraction has returned with some changes, as “Not only did this historic train undergo track updates and maintenance.” The creative minds at Walt Disney Imagineering also seized this moment to revisit the narration and introduce an all-new voice to bring Guests into the beloved stories they encounter as they travel from one magical land to the next. We can’t wait to take a ride on the Walt Disney World Railroad once again and take in all the exciting updates the iconic attraction received.

Are you excited about the return of the Walt Disney World Railroad after so long? Will you visit Magic Kingdom to ride it soon? Let us know in the comments below!