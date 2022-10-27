Disney Repeats Itself, Delays Reopening For Closed Attraction

The long-awaited Walt Disney World Railroad reopening may take even longer, as Disney recently announced that testing for the beloved attraction is “just beginning” again.

Disney was caught repeating itself, as the Parks recently shared an announcement stating that testing for the Walt Disney World Railroad crew is “just beginning” after a similar statement was shared back in March, giving fans the false hope of seeing the beloved attraction returning since early 2022.

While Guests have spotted the beloved attraction testing several times, with the latest sighting bringing extreme joy to many, Disney continues to withhold an official reopening date for the iconic attraction.

The latest announcement was shared by Disney Parks (@disneyparks) on TikTok, showcasing several close-ups of the train conductors’ different tasks and a few shots of the iconic train in motion. Many of us were excited to hear this announcement, thinking that the beloved Walt Disney World Railroad would finally return to Magic Kingdom soon.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Choo Choo! Testing is just beginning for the Walt #DisneyWorld Railroad crew #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyCastLife #Railroad #Train #TrainTok

However, many fans quickly realized that a similar announcement was shared in March, using a nearly identical caption on the video. In this video, Lou, the Cast Member testing the train and talking, commented that he and his team were “excited about being closer to bringing the Railroad back in.” “We believe these are Walt’s legacy, and it’s an honor to us to be able to work on this,” added Lou.

You can see the video shared in March below or click here to watch it.

Disney also shared that training for Cast Members had begun in July, making this the third time Disney teases the long-awaited return of the Walt Disney World Railroad, failing to announce an official reopening date on all three announcements.

While it is unclear what caused Disney to share a practically duplicated announcement, many could think this is a way to create excitement for the return of the beloved Walt Disney World Railroad again after being unavailable for so long. It could also be a way for Disney to cover an unexpected delay in the attraction’s operations that forced them to push back its reopening.

Whatever the reason, we hope that the Walt Disney World Railroad finally returns to Magic Kingdom soon. Inside the Magic will update you as more information is available regarding the return of the iconic attraction.

Are you excited about the reopening of the Walt Disney World Railroad? Let us know in the comments below!