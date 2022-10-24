Guests Film Disney World Attraction Testing After Four Year Closure!

As Walt Disney World Resort prepares for the grand opening of TRON Lightcycle Run in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom, Disney Parks fans are hopeful that a classic attraction will return along with it.

The Walt Disney World Railroad closed in 2018, as the tracks needed rerouting to make space for the TRON rollercoaster. TRON officially opens next spring, leaving Disney Park fans to wonder about the steam train’s reopening date.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that construction on the Walt Disney World Railroad is nearly complete. Some have even spotted the steam train testing ahead of its anticipated return! @rjplansyourvacations shared a video of the steam train passing through Walt Disney World Resort property last week:

Inside the Magic will report the reopening date of the Walt Disney World Railroad as soon as it is announced!

All Aboard!

Walt Disney loved steam trains so much that he insisted one circle both of his original American Theme Parks – Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom. From Disney:

Listen to the clamor of the engine, the chug of the wheels and the call of the whistle as you travel aboard the Walt Disney World Railroad. Take your seat on 1 of 4 meticulously restored, vintage narrow-gauge steam trains—originally built between 1916 and 1928—and enjoy a relaxing 20-minute, 1.5-mile scenic round-trip tour. It’s a convenient—and nostalgic—way to get around Magic Kingdom park! Find a Station

You can board or disembark at any of 3 stations: Near the entrance to the park on Main Street, U.S.A.

The Frontierland station

The Fantasyland station

Walt’s Lifelong Passion A noted train enthusiast, Walt Disney built his very first railroad in his backyard. The Carolwood Pacific Railroad, a 1/8-scale train, debuted in 1950 and featured a custom-built, steam powered locomotive that encircled his property. Delighted with his miniature backyard railroad, Walt decided to share his love of trains with the whole world. The result was the Santa Fe & Disneyland Railroad, a favorite of Guests since the park opened in 1955.

When was the last time you rode the Walt Disney World Railroad?