Disney Attraction Building Now Officially Closed, Inaccessible to Guests

As we reported yesterday, one giant building at the Magic Kingdom is now officially closed.

Tomorrowland Light and Power Co. is now closed. This was done to make way for continued construction on Disney’s upcoming TRON roller coaster The ride is set to take its place just next to Disney’s iconic Space Mountain with Disney Imagineers, along with construction crews, hard at work on the attraction. As Disney Parks Blog announced:

Imagineers are hard at work creating TRON Lightcycle / Run, which is beginning to light up the skyline in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom Park, as you can see in this new photo. We’re in the testing phase for what will be one of the fastest coasters in any Disney park, and I know you’re going to love it. When this attraction is complete, you’ll climb aboard your very own Lightcycle and launch into the Grid for a race through a dark, computerized world. Our story picks up following the events of “TRON: Legacy,” whose main character, Sam Flynn, is now opening new gateways into this digital realm at specific locations around the world. The first portal he created is at Shanghai Disneyland with the original TRON Lightcycle PowerRun, and now Magic Kingdom guests will get their turn through this second gateway Related: Cast Members Fill “it’s a small world” With Ducks For Annual Event Tomorrowland Light and Power Co. serves as the exit as well as a gift shop for Space Mountain. Years ago, the building also acted as an arcade where Guests could kill time playing some classic games. Presumably, this building will be used in some way by TRON as it is wedged right between the two coasters. Because of this closure, the exit for Space Mountain has now been moved. As of now, there is no word on when the building will reopen, but we can assume that it will reopen soon, with TRON following it (hopefully) soon.

There is still no word on when TRON will open or even when we will get a release date, though Disney’s annual D23 event is coming up soon, meaning we may finally know when TRON will open at the Magic Kingdom. D23 will run from September 9 – 11, so hopefully, we will finally get some news on this infamous attraction and when it will open.

The roller coaster was originally expected to open sometime during Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th-anniversary celebration, which began October 1, 2021, and will continue into 2023. However, another major milestone may be coming for the ride as one Magic Kingdom building is set for an extended closure.

Are you excited for TRON to finally open at the Magic Kingdom?