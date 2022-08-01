Full Cast Finally Returns to Disney World’s Beloved Stageshow

A classic Walt Disney World stage show has just returned back to normal after years of changes!

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there are so many great rides, attractions, and shows that Guests can experience. From Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and Tower of Terror to the incredible Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular, Guests are in for quite a treat no matter where they explore within the Park.

however, there is something special about the live shows at the Park, and recently, one of them finally returned back to normal after years of change.

Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage is a beloved show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, taking the audience through the famous story of Belle, Beast, Gaston, and all your other favorite characters from Disney’s 1991 classic, Beauty and the Beast.

The cast of the show was heavily cut, however, over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Guests have been itching for the show to return to its full glory ever since. Well, the show finally did return to normal and welcome its full cat back once again. This was confirmed, and a Guest who was in attendance during the show shared it on Twitter. You can see an image of the full cast in a tweet from (@ThatDisneyBoi) which is linked below:

OMG ICE CREAM LADY AND THE REST OF THE CAST IS BACK AT BEAUTY AND THE BEAST LIVE ON STAGE THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage is a fun show sure to satisfy both Disney Park and Disney movie lovers both. As stated by Disney, “The heartwarming tale of Belle and the Beast swirls to life in this lush stage performance. With colorful costumes, gorgeous scenery and the songs you’ve come to love, this sumptuous show will sweep you away—all over again!

Are you excited for the full cast to return to this beloved show at Disney World?