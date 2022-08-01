Cast Members Fill “it’s a small world” With Ducks For Annual Event

Every year around Disneyland’s birthday, Disney celebrates the people who truly make the magic possible, Cast Members. Cast Member Appreciation Week honors all of the hard-working Disneyland Resort Cast Members with free food, after-hours parties, attraction experiences, special photo ops, and more.

One of the most unique celebrations recently happened, involving Cast Members and rubber duckies.

The annual rubber duck race is a fun event that allows Cast Members to show off their creativity while also supporting a good cause. Disney Parks Blog shared some fun information about the fun race that takes place at the “it’s a small world” attraction in Disneyland:

“Beginning in 2008, the duck races were initially limited to attractions cast members from “it’s a small world.” In 2011, Tamarah was one of many who helped expand the event resort wide and ever since then, it’s been a cast member favorite. Proceeds from the annual event have been donated to numerous nonprofits including Toys For Tots, Make-a-Wish and this year’s charity, Goodwill Orange County. The popular Disneyland Resort tradition has even been adopted by Disney Cruise Line. From bedazzled beaks to hand-painted feathers, cast members duckorated their rubber ducks according to various categories; including “Most like Donald Duck,” “Most Disney Themed,” “Favorite Attraction,” “Superhero” and “Least Sea-Worthy.””

You can check out a YouTube video of this year’s event below:

“The fact that cast members get to take a little yellow duck and let their creativity loose — it always blows my mind,” says Fantasyland Retail Manager Tamarah Mack. “The ducks let them express that creativity.”

Have you seen this event before?

