Theme Park Employee Reportedly Loses Foot in Freak Accident

Six Flags owns and operates a whopping 27 theme parks worldwide, including parks in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is a 135-acre animal theme park in Vallejo, California, located just off of Interstate 80 between San Francisco and Sacramento.

Like all other Six Flags, the park includes various thrilling roller coasters and other amusement rides.

Recently, a shocking incident unfolded at the theme park and, until now, has not been widely reported.

Recently, a shocking incident unfolded at the theme park and, until now, has not been widely reported.

Reportedly, on May 31, a Six Flags employee was working on one of the attractions at the Park. The employee was settled in a harness and was lifted quite high up. Somehow, due to human or technical error, the worker's foot got caught and was eventually "cut off." One Guest shared a shocking and graphic photo that they took of the aftermath. The photo captured the worker hanging in his harness with his entire left foot missing. The photo is linked here, but we will warn you again that the photo is incredibly graphic and may be considered disturbing. The specific ride appears to be the Dare Devil Chaos Coaster. In the YouTube video linked below, you can see what appears to be this very employee being carried off on a stretcher:

In the comment section, one user claims to have been visiting the park during this incident, saying:

For those who are wondering, I was there that day as a guest and I heard a lot of other guests saying that a maintenance worker was working on the ride dare devil and it faulted, came down, and cut his foot off, apparently a lot of people saw it too. Not sure if that is the exact case but if it is then that is really interesting because it’s very rare that a ride faults like that when a maintenance person is working on it because from what I know, they have to go through a lot of protocols to cut power to the ride before they work on it.

As of publishing this article, we do not know the injured worker’s name or how the situation started. We also do not know what happened after the employee was carried off in the stretcher shown in the video above. We will update our story when/if more information comes out.

Did you hear about this injury?