Disney’s Iconic Railroad Back in Motion at Magic Kingdom Amid Closure

The Walt Disney World Railroad is by far one of the most iconic experiences in the entire Walt Disney World Resort. Here, Guests get a grand tour of the Magic Kingdom as they chug along past each land in the Magic Kingdom.

Guests used to be able to sit back and relax as it took them around the entire Park. Unfortunately, The Walt Disney World Railroad has been closed since December 2018, meaning we’re quickly approaching the attraction’s four-year anniversary of its closure.

The Walt Disney World Railroad has a long and rich history within the theme park. A noted train enthusiast, Walt Disney built his very first railroad in his backyard. The Carolwood Pacific Railroad, a 1/8-scale train, debuted in 1950 and featured a custom-built, steam-powered locomotive that encircled his property.

Delighted with his miniature backyard railroad, Walt decided to share his love of trains with the whole world. The result was the Santa Fe & Disneyland Railroad, a favorite of Guests since the park opened in 1955.

The railroad was closed due to the ongoing construction of Disney World’s highly-anticipated version of the TRON roller coaster, which first opened in Shanghai Disneyland.

We were hoping to get more information during Disney’s D23 expo, but the event came and went with no mention of when we can expect the railroad to return.

Disney was also notably silent on Disneyland’s PeopleMover, something a lot of fans had hoped they would discuss at the event.

However, Disney has not forgotten about this beloved attraction, as several Guests spotted the train entering the Magic Kingdom. You can see the train in motion thanks to a video captured by a Guest earlier today:

As you can see, the train was seen moving as it entered the tracks at Magic Kingdom. While we still don’t have any concrete information on the return of this attraction, this is definitely a step in the right direction!

If you’ve never had the chance to ride the grand circle tour around Magic Kingdom, check out the official Disney description here:

Listen to the clamor of the engine, the chug of the wheels and the call of the whistle aboard the Walt Disney World Railroad. Ride 1 of 4 meticulously restored, vintage narrow-gauge steam trains—originally built between 1916 and 1928—and enjoy a relaxing 20-minute, 1.5-mile scenic round-trip tour. It’s a convenient—and nostalgic—way to get around Magic Kingdom park!!

Find a Station You can board or disembark at any of 3 stations:

Near the entrance to the park on Main Street, U.S.A.

The Frontierland station

The Fantasyland station

Have you been missing the Walt Disney World Railroad?