Disney Makes Glaring Omission, Refuses to Clarify Major News

Disney has seemingly refused to give a concrete date on the return of its most iconic and historic attraction.

We recently found out that the iconic Walt Disney World Railroad would finally return to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World this year following a closure that spanned several years.

The Walt Disney World Railroad, one of the most-beloved attractions, has been closed for almost five years after shutting down in December of 2018. The attraction was forced to close due to the ongoing construction of Disney’s upcoming TRON roller coaster in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom. The new TRON attraction is set to officially debut sometime in early 2023, leaving Guests on edge for not only the new roller coaster but the return of the railroad.

With so many rides and attractions at The Walt Disney World Resort, it can be hard to pick a favorite. From thrilling options like Space Mountain and the Haunted Mansion to the beloved Splash Mountain and iconic “it’s a small world,” Disney World is truly a magical place filled with fan-favorite attractions. But no ride or attraction comes close to how it feels to ride around Magic Kingdom aboard the classic railroad.

Disney has been seen testing the locomotives, but for years we have been left in the dark in terms of when it would be rideable again. This all changed hours ago after Disney finally announced that, yes, the iconic Walt Disney World Railroad would be returning to Magic Kingdom this year.

However, Disney merely stated that it would return “this holiday season,” a very vague and indecisive timeline, especially when considering there are less than two weeks left in the month of December anyway. We have to assume that the railroad will be fully operational by December 31, but with so little time left in 2022, why did Disney not give an exact date?

This is very reminiscent of Disney’s scheduling as of late, with TRON Lightcycle Run encountering several delays. Disney also gave the new coaster the same treatment, claiming it would be opening in “Spring of 2023,” another vague and indecisive timeline.

Walt Disney built his very first railroad in his own backyard. The Carolwood Pacific Railroad, a 1/8-scale train, debuted in 1950 and featured a custom-built, steam-powered locomotive that encircled his property.

Delighted with his miniature backyard railroad, Walt decided to share his love of trains with the whole world. The result was the Santa Fe & Disneyland Railroad, a favorite of Guests since the park opened in 1955.

We can’t wait for this legendary piece of history to return to Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World, so seeing it being tested is always a relieving sign. If you’re just aching to get your Disney train fix you can always climb aboard Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, they say it’s the wildest ride in the wilderness!

Are you excited for the Walt Disney World Railroad to finally return to Magic Kingdom?