Public Demands Disney World Change New Attraction

Not all Disney World Guests are happy with Magic Kingdom’s newest attraction.

Set to open on April 4, 2023, TRON Lightcycle / Run has taken more than six years for construction to be completed. The attraction allows Guests to climb aboard their very own Lightcycle and take off on a high-speed adventure, racing against the Grid’s most menacing Programs. You’ll surge past your fierce opponents as you attempt to cross through 8 Energy Gates and secure your team’s victory—so you can survive to race another day.

As Walt Disney World Resort prepares for the big opening of the new attraction, many Guests and Cast Members have begun previews for the coaster.

Special groups have been treated to opportunities to ride the attraction and while many reviews are coming back as positive, other Disney Park Guests have expressed disappointment with many aspects of the ride, particularly its seats.

There have been numerous Guests who have expressed difficulty getting into the seat, and now several more reports have come forward that the seats themselves are “awkward and hard.”

“This was honestly the biggest surprise for me out of anything from my expectations,” the Guest said. “And yes, I appreciate the cast preview and cast member who helped me get to ride. For reference, I am 5’9 165. But it’s all plastic, not padded, and you are either laying on your ribcage or pushing against the backrest at an awkward angle. The width of the bike straddle is also uncomfortable on the thighs. IDK I rode twice, and mostly from the ride experience itself, I was glad it was short. Flight of Passage, flying coasters and other Zamperla/Intamin motorbike/jetski coasters I’ve never found to be uncomfortable. But Tron really felt awkward and hard.”

There have been several pushes from Guests already for Disney World to add normal seating to the back of the coaster trains. Right now, normal seating is only available on a couple of the trains, rather than every single one. As this attraction opens, it should come as no surprise that Disney fans will be pushing for this change to come to every single train to make the ride more accessible for everyone.

Speaking of accessibility, a virtual queue will be in place when TRON Lightcycle / Run opens on April 4, 2023. Guests will need to use the My Disney Experience app to enter the attraction. A standby queue will not be available. Each Guest can enter the virtual queue no more than once per day during regular Park Hours.

Boarding groups for a virtual queue are limited, subject to availability, and are not guaranteed. Not all boarding groups may be called to return, based on availability of the experience. View important information about the virtual queue.

Guests may also purchase Individual Lightning Lane entry for this attraction. Lightning Lane entry purchases are limited in availability, are subject to change or closure, may vary by date and are not guaranteed.

What do you think of the backlash Disney World is receiving for TRON Lightcycle / Run? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!