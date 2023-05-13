‘Family Guy,’ ‘American Dad’ Shows Canceled Indefinitely, Seth McFarlane Confirms

Popular animated sitcoms American Dad and Family Guy are canceled for an unspecific amount due to the WGA strike across the country.

Seth McFarlane, the creator of both television shows, recently told reporters that the shows would not continue until the strike ends.

WGA Explained and What the Writers Strike Is All About

Earlier this month, writers across Hollywood walked out and began their first strike since the late 2000s.

The 2023 Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike is currently in the thousands all across America.

The strike centers on using artificial intelligence programs to create scripts, stories, articles, and more. The problem with this is the A.I. can write up these pieces of work thanks to all the human writers who have dedicated their time through sweat and tears to produce the content we have all come to love and enjoy.

The studios have not said anything significant or worth noting regarding their writers going on strike. Studios like Marvel still require their writers to complete specific parameters during the WGA strike, upsetting many folks.

Even the late-night shows are shutting down for an unspecified amount of time during this nationwide writers’ strike.

Major Hollywood celebrities are joining their fellow writers in support of their walkout.

Jay Leno Joins the WGA Writers Strike, Brings Pizza for Everyone

Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno joined writers outside the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank.

Jay Leno brings donuts to the writers picketing in front of the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank. pic.twitter.com/wSLcsv8mb4 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 3, 2023

Leno was cheered as he commented on the strike and even brought the crowd a bunch of pizzas, bringing hope and joy to the writers protesting their jobs and rights.

Seth McFarlane Will Shut Down Production on ‘Family Guy’ and ‘American Dad’

Comedian, actor, writer, and producer Seth McFarlane recently mentioned how he and his showrunners for the wildly popular Family Guy and American Dad television shows would close indefinitely as the WGA writer’s strike continues.

Seth MacFarlane and the showrunners for ‘AMERICAN DAD’ and ‘FAMILY GUY’ are halting work until the WGA strike ends with a fair deal for writers. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/q6frUs2PPY — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 12, 2023

Although the news came out via a tweet from DiscussingFilm on Twitter, Deadline was credited for breaking the news out first.

The article released by Deadline yesterday reported that Seth McFarlane would be exiting the shows along with his showrunners to support the WGA writer’s strike.

The news of McFarlane walking out in support of the WGA strike comes as no surprise as he is a significant advocate for the WGA holding in strong during the 2007 and 2008 strikes that nearly brought Hollywood to a standstill.

Currently, McFarlane has not received any form of notification of termination or suspension for supporting the WGA strike. There is no word yet on how long the strike will last, meaning shows like American Dad or Family Guy may be shut down for an extended period.

