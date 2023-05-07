Marvel to Reportedly Ignore Writers’ Strike With New Projects

Marvel Studios moves ahead…

Many movie fans might wonder: what is the purpose of having a writer on set? Once they’ve written a screenplay or teleplay, isn’t their work done? While the bulk of the work may be done ahead of time, many writers, including writer-producers and writer-showrunners, will continue to be consulted about the script during production for revision, further detail, or other issues…which makes Marvel’s next decision all the more interesting.

As many fans of the entertainment world know, the strike by the Writers Guild of America has halted things like Saturday Night Live, The Tony Awards, and late-night shows, along with a few ongoing film projects, but still, others press forward, knowing full well that they will be doing so without the major asset of writers. While Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one such project, Disney and Marvel Studios reportedly have their own.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the strike has affected a few projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but two major developments are still moving forward extremely soon. Which two? Thunderbolts (2024) and Deadpool 3 (2024). Both films scheduled for release next year are still slated to move forward with production this month and the beginning of next.

While there are many reasons that Marvel Studios could be going along this route, the three most likely speak to either Kevin Feige or Bob Iger’s leadership. Firstly, it could be that the studio believes it doesn’t need writers. Like some studios during the 2007-08 writers’ strike, they could be banking on in-house talent or new writers to fill the gaps left by seasoned, professional writers. A risky move no matter what.

The other option could be an effort to force the hand of the Writers Guild of America. Leadership and membership could see that huge projects like these are moving forward without them. Projects which they’ve likely worked hard on and which will be handed off to someone else if they’re not back at work.

The last, and perhaps most optimistic, is that Feige and Marvel Studios are confident in the ability of the WGA and various Hollywood Studios to be able to resolve the strike before the end of the month and before these two projects begin filming. While it’s certainly possible, it may not be likely: the reason it’s come to a strike has been an impasse between the union and the studios, forcing their hand.

Whatever the case, fans can likely expect to see some incarnation of Thunderbolts and Deadpool 3 next year, as the studio is definitely trying to make that deadline. The question is, what kind of film will audiences see? Will it be the quality production that Marvel has been known for in the past? Or will the production suffer, as many did during the strike of 07?

What do you think of this development? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!