‘Ducktales’ Star Joins Strike Outside Disney Studio

Many big-name celebrities have come out in support of the strike sponsored by the Writers Guild of America. Some have voiced support, and others have offered food or other tokens of esteem to those striking, but fewer have actually joined in the strike itself, marching, holding signs, and making their voices heard, but this Ducktales star isn’t backing down.

The 2017 reboot of Ducktales has been arguably one of Disney’s strongest animated series, certainly featuring classic characters in a long time. The series, which drew heavily from both the classic cartoon as well as the early source material of mid-twentieth-century comic books, followed the adventures of Uncle Scrooge McDuck (David Tennant), his nephew Donald (Tony Anselmo), and his nephews Huey (Danny Pudi), Dewey (Ben Schwartz) and Louie (Bobby Moynihan).

With a surprising amount of heart, the series gave insight into each of the characters, making them unique, distinct, and relatable, and the most human that ducks have ever been. Fans learned about Della (Paget Brewster), Donald’s (Anselmo) sister and mother to the triplets. They learned that, though not infallible, family is important and that “Ducks don’t back down.”

One Ducktales star has taken that statement to heart with the recent writers’ strike. Very much in the spirit of not backing down, Ben Schwartz, who voices Dewey Duck on the series, has taken up his sign and joined the strike outside the Walt Disney Studio in Burbank, California. Schwartz, who himself has been a member of the Writers Guild of America for over a decade, explained in a video posted to his personal Twitter account why he took up the cause:

For Schwartz, it couldn’t be simpler: fair wages for writers in the industry. This is a struggle many writers are facing, as they are often paid less than others in the filmmaking industry and are obliged, like many others, to live in expensive areas like New York and Los Angeles. While there are many other reasons members of the WGA are striking, Schwartz’s cause is very much near the top of the list.

The strike, which is ongoing, has halted the production of many ongoing projects in Hollywood, including many late-night talk shows, as well as Saturday Night Live. Still, there are some, like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, that are proceeding regardless. With any luck, the appearance of stars like Ben Schwartz and others in the community will bolster the position of the WGA and force a compromise.

