A new interactive experience featuring your favorite characters from DuckTales is coming to Disney Parks this month!

Guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort will soon be able to join Scrooge McDuck, Huey, Louie, and Dewey Duck, Webby Vanderquack, Launchpad McQuack, Donald Duck, and more of their favorite characters from Disney’s DuckTales (2017-2020) in a new interactive experience coming this month to EPCOT.

Disney Parks Blog initially announced the debut of DuckTales World Showcase Adventure in 2019, inviting Guests to join Scrooge McDuck, Donald, nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie, Launchpad, and Webby in search of priceless treasures using the Play Disney Parks mobile app. During the experience, Guests would take a trip around World Showcase, discovering exotic destinations, exciting mysteries, and maybe even a few thieves, villains, and supernatural guardians of ancient artifacts.

While this fun experience was put on hold due to the COVID-19 closures at Walt Disney World, Disney recently revived the excitement for the project, stating that it would arrive at EPCOT as part of its 40th-anniversary celebrations. The latest update finally revealed the arrival date for this exciting interactive project, arriving at the Orlando theme park this week!

Theme park and entertainment news reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared recently that this DuckTales-inspired experience would debut at EPCOT on December 16, this Friday! Gustin added that during this interactive experience, Guests will “Join Scrooge McDuck, his nephews & friends as they travel around World Showcase on a quacky quest to find the 7 Plunders of the World – and return them to their rightful owners.” Interactive activities will take place in the Mexico, Norway, China, Germany, Japan, France, and United Kingdom pavilions, with three assignments and one finale on each World Showcase pavilion, taking approximately 30 minutes to complete.

NEW: Disney’s DuckTales World Showcase Adventure will officially debut at EPCOT on Friday, Dec. 16. “Join Scrooge McDuck, his nephews & friends as they travel around World Showcase on a quacky quest to find the 7 Plunders of the World – and return them to their rightful owners.” The treasures are hidden in each country pavilion:

– Mexico

– Norway

– China

– Germany

– Japan

– France

– United Kingdom According to Disney, each country has three assignments and one finale; and each mission takes approximately 25-30 minutes to complete.

– United Kingdom According to Disney, each country has three assignments and one finale; and each mission takes approximately 25-30 minutes to complete. pic.twitter.com/rr09OKLOJo — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 12, 2022

Gustin added that Guests will receive an achievement in the Play Disney Parks App when they complete a mission in a country and that a playable final mission can be unlocked once all countries are completed. The Play Disney Parks App is required to enjoy this experience. You can click here to download it on the App Store or click here to download it on Google Play.

While this new interactive experience could bring new meet-and-greet experiences to the Park, Disney has not released an official statement regarding new characters arriving at EPCOT as of this article’s publishing. However, we can’t wait to travel around the World (Showcase) with Huey, Dewey and Louie, Scrooge McDuck, Donald, and all their friends.

You can click here to stream all episodes of Disney’s DuckTales on Disney+.

Will you join Scrooge McDuck, his nephews & friends in this new DuckTales-inspired experience once it debuts at EPCOT? Let us know in the comments below!