EPCOT will soon be packed with fun new offerings to celebrate the Park’s 40th anniversary, including a unique interactive experience.

The countdown continues to celebrate EPCOT’s 40th anniversary, and with it, Disney continues to announce some of the new fun and magical offerings coming to the Park starting on October 1. With exclusive merchandise and mouth-watering dining offerings coming to EPCOT for its 40th-anniversary festivities, we can’t wait for October to come.

But perhaps one of the most anticipated announcements was the arrival of a long-awaited interactive offering inspired by the beloved Disney animated show DuckTales (2017).

Disney Parks Blog first announced the debut of DuckTales World Showcase Adventure in 2019, inviting Guests to join Scrooge McDuck, Donald, nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie, Launchpad, and Webby in search of priceless treasure using the Play Disney Parks mobile app. During the experience, Guests would take a trip around World Showcase, discovering exotic destinations, exciting mysteries, and maybe even a few thieves, villains, and supernatural guardians of ancient artifacts.

While this new iteration of a popular interactive scavenger hunt around World Showcase was well received by Guests eager to experience it for the first time, the project was unfortunately delayed due to the COVID-19 closures. However, fans of the web-footed family won’t have to wait much longer to join them on this adventure, as DuckTales World Showcase Adventure is scheduled to become available this year!