Disney World is celebrating the holidays with an exclusive event, a star-studded cast, and so many offerings for Guests.

While many fans are enjoying all the fun offerings that have arrived at Walt Disney World Resort for the Halloween season, some are eager to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Disney when the holiday celebrations begin at the Parks.

There is so much to see and do during the holidays across the Resort, with Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT each decking the halls in their own magical way with unique decorations, entertainment offerings, seasonal dining, and characters dressed in their holiday best. However, there is one event that most Guests look forward to every year, and with a star-studded cast, this year won’t be the exception.

Disney recently announced the lineup with new and returning celebrity narrators for this year’s “Candlelight Processional” at EPCOT, and it’s almost impossible to decide who we’re most excited to see! This time-honored tradition — which has been a part of the holiday season at Walt Disney World since its opening in 1971 — will return once again as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth, starting on November 25.

With celebrity narrators, the Voices of Liberty acapella ensemble, a 50-piece live orchestra, and glorious massed choirs presenting a heartwarming retelling of the traditional Christmas story, it’s no wonder why EPCOT’s “Candlelight Processional” is a fan favorite.

Per Disney Parks Blog: The 2022 lineup of celebrity narrators features new and returning favorites, including actors from some of your favorite films, world-renowned singers, and other talented artists. Here’s your first look at this year’s narrators: 11/25 – 11/26: Simu Liu (NEW)

11/27 – 11/29: Edward James Olmos

11/30 – 12/1: Raul Esparza (NEW)

12/2 – 12/3: Whoopi Goldberg

12/4 – 12/6: Isabella Rossellini

12/7 – 12/9: Daymond John (NEW)

12/10 – 12/12: Josh Gad (NEW)

12/13 – 12/14: Gloria Estefan (NEW)

12/15 – 12/18: Neil Patrick Harris

12/19 – 12/20: Mariska Hargitay (NEW)

12/21 – 12/23: Cal Ripken Jr.

12/24 – 12/26: Marie Osmond

12/27 – 12/28: Courtney Vance

12/29 – 12/30: Angela Bassett Per Disney, this traditional offering will once again welcome guest choirs from across Florida and choirs comprised of Disney Cast Members to take part in the show, bringing even more magic to their performances and making this year’s celebrations particularly special. In addition to this year’s “Candlelight Processional,” Guests visiting EPCOT during the International Festival of the Holidays can enjoy fun offerings for the young and the young at heart like the Holiday Cookie Stroll, Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition Scavenger Hunt, JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season, and Storytellers, who will be sharing the legends and lore of the season across the World Showcase pavilions. And, of course, it wouldn’t be the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays without delicious treats from all over the world, allowing Guests to indulge in the flavors of the season.

Are you excited about this year’s “Candlelight Processional”? Who are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comments below!