Fan-Favorite Character to Make His Debut at Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party

For the first time ever, Guests will be able to meet a fan-favorite character during this year’s Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party!

Disney recently announced the upcoming debut of the fan-favorite character Max Goof dressed as no other than Pop icon Powerline. The announcement was made through the Disney Parks (@disneyparks) TikTok account, with Max showing off some of his best dance moves and his iconic Powerline outfit.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

The video has since been shared across Disney Parks’ social media accounts and has received a massive amount of love from fans who are eager to see Powerline Max eye to eye at this year’s celebrations of Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party.

Disney Parks also commented the following:

Partygoers can see Max Goof cosplaying as Powerline alongside his 90’s crew before the Boo to You Parade

This means that Guests attending the seasonal event will have the chance to get on their feet and dance along with Powerline Max and his 90’s crew to some of the best Powerline hits like “I2I,” “Stand Out,” and “After Today” before enjoying the hauntingly fun Mickey’s “Boo-to-You” Halloween Parade.

The official Walt Disney World website describes this parade as follows:

Get into the spirit of Halloween when you attend this frightfully fun parade. It's a Spooktacular Procession Catch a glimpse of dastardly villains, ghastly ghouls and a few other iconic Characters as they float by during this spellbinding parade. Twice nightly, this beloved cavalcade brings forth an assortment of fiendishly fun floats, as each land of the Magic Kingdom comes together to celebrate during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party—offered on select nights from August 12 through October 31, 2022. Highlights include:

A flurry of favorite Disney friends, including Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, donning Halloween costumes as they prepare to go trick-or-treat down Main Street, U.S.A.

Hitchhiking Ghosts and the spectral Bride, who glides among the waltzing spirits—representing the Haunted Mansion from Liberty Square

Pirates sail in from Adventureland, Clarabelle Cow hosts a square dance during a Frontierland hoedown and a wicked assortment of Disney Villains reign over a Fantasyland-inspired grand finale

Disneyland Resort also announced that new characters would be arriving at the Park in time to celebrate the Oogie Boogie Bash, but at the moment has not confirmed who these villainous new additions will be. You can read more about Oogie Boogie Bash here.

