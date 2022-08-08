Opening Night of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Return SOLD OUT

Last year, Disney World was unable to host Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party due to the ongoing pandemic. To replace the fan-favorite party, Walt Disney World Resort brought Guests a brand-new Disney After Hours event at Magic Kingdom called Disney After Hours BOO BASH.

The good news is that this year, Disney World announced that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will return to Magic Kingdom this Halloween season!

Disney World Guests can expect a ton of spooktacular fun from Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year. On select nights from August 12-October 31, 2022, Guests will be able to attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party after normal Park hours, beginning at 7 p.m. to midnight.

The party is clearly in demand as fans cannot wait to once again experience everything Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has to offer. In fact, opening night has now officially sold out.

In the screenshot above, which was taken from Disney World’s official ticket website, you can see that opening night, August 12, is now sold out, along with several other dates.

If you want to attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, we recommend purchasing tickets in advance as the party is in high demand for its return this year. You can purchase tickets by visiting the official Walt Disney World website.

More on Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022

Per Disney Parks Blog:

As a part of this limited-capacity event, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party attendees will encounter event-exclusive entertainment, notorious Disney villains, frightfully delicious menu items and more! Here’s some of what’s in store:

The Headless Horseman will ride his ghostly steed down Main Street, U.S.A. as a prelude to “Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade,” which features floats filled with Disney Characters dressed in their Halloween best, Disney villains and the Haunted Mansion graveyard diggers.

What’s Halloween without candy? During Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, guests can go trick-or-treating for M&M’S, SKITTLES, SNICKERS, and other Halloween favorites at locations throughout Magic Kingdom Park. And new this year, guests will also receive a reusable trick-or-treat bag featuring a keepsake 50th Anniversary celebration and Halloween design.

Join the Sanderson Sisters during the “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular” stage show at Cinderella Castle as they call upon their frightening colleagues to conjure the ultimate “Hocus Pocus” Party Potion.

Celebrate the season alongside favorite Disney characters as they take over the park for their favorite party of the year.

Overlays themed for the occasion will return to several popular Magic Kingdom attractions: Space Mountain, Mad Tea Party, Pirates of the Caribbean and Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor.

The Pumpkin King himself, Jack Skellington, will host “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular.” This can’t-miss nighttime extravaganza features projections, special effects and lighting mixed with fireworks, music and Disney characters.

Discover sweet and savory menu items inspired by fall flavors and the Halloween season.

NEW! In honor of the 50th Anniversary celebration, we’re adding even more fun to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year in the form of event-exclusive step-in photo opportunities. And in addition to the reusable trick-or-treating tote bag, guests will also receive a Halloween-themed 50th Anniversary celebration commemorative print.

Tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will be available for purchase beginning on May 18. Guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels can begin purchasing tickets as early as May 12.

Ticket prices will range from $109 – $199. The event dates are as follows:

August : 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30

: 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30 September : 2, 5, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, 30

: 2, 5, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, 30 October: 2, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28, 30, 31

But remember, opening night, August 12, is now sold out. Additionally, the following dates are also sold out, including Halloween night, October 31:

August: 12, 16, 19

September: 2

October: 31

Will you be attending Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party? Let us know in the comments below.