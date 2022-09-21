Disney Announces Exclusive EPCOT Event

Walt Disney World Resort, in partnership with D23, has announced an exclusive fan event to celebrate the 40th anniversary of EPCOT.

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club will celebrate 40 years of EPCOT—from its initial conception in the first stages of the Florida Project as Walt Disney’s Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow, to its current reimagining celebrating the Magic of Possibility.

On October 1, 1982, Card Walker dedicated the second park in Walt Disney World, saying, “May EPCOT Center entertain, inform, and inspire, and above all may it instill a new sense of belief and pride in man’s ability to shape a world that offers hope to people everywhere in the world.” Since then, EPCOT has invited guests to journey around the world, the depths of the sea, and to galaxies beyond belief!

As a D23 event Guest, start your special D23 EPCOT celebration at 7:30 a.m. for priority park check-in!

Enjoy free time to celebrate the 40th in your own way—including the opportunity to check out some of the new EPCOT 40th Anniversary merchandise at Creations Shop!

Then from 9:30-10:45 a.m., meet up with fellow EPCOT lovers at World ShowPlace for a D23 Member Mixer reception with a continental breakfast.

After the reception, explore the theme park for the rest of the day. Also exclusive to D23 event guests, get priority entrance to one of EPCOT’s original attractions, Living with the Land, to use at your convenience during the day!

Event includes:

Complimentary park admission (including reservation) and parking for EPCOT on Saturday, October 1, 2022

Priority park check-in

$25 Disney Gift Card to enjoy the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival and commemorative merchandise (or any other Disney dining or retail location of your choice)

Exclusive Event Credential

Living with the Land priority line access for one (1) ride during operating hours with your event credential

Exclusive entry to World ShowPlace for D23 Member Mixer, including continental breakfast, coffee, and photo opportunities

Other Notes

D23 Members will be required to provide their membership number and the names of the guests attending when reserving tickets.

All ticket holders for this event agree to comply to the latest health and safety guidelines put forth by Walt Disney World Resort. Find the latest guidelines at disneyworld.com/updates.

Please note: No exclusive merchandise opportunities will be available as part of this event. D23 Members will have the opportunity to purchase merchandise along with all park guests.

D23 Gold Members may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

There are a limited number of tickets available. D23 Members will be required to enter their membership login details when purchasing tickets. D23 Members who do not bring their membership card and tickets may not be admitted to the event. Membership card may be a physical card or digital membership card found in the D23 App.

Ticketed Members and guests who do not attend the event forfeit their place as well as all experiences, benefits, and gifts associated with the event. D23 Members must be present for their guests to gain entry to the event.

All Guests under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to attend this D23 event.

All D23 Events are subject to change without notice. There are strictly no cancellations or refunds, and tickets are not transferable.

D23 Gold Member tickets are $99 (plus $7 processing fee). Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. EST through the link provided.

Will you be attending this event at EPCOT? Let us know in the comments!