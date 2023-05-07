Disney/Warner Bros. Requiring Employees to Strike-Break

Should Disney and Warner Bros be allowed to do this?

The Writers Guild of America has been on strike has been going on for a little under a week now, and already studios are beginning to feel the pressure. Television shows and series have been canceled or postponed, films have been put on hold, while others press forward without motion picture/series writers or showrunners. Even though it’s only been a few days, the pressure is mounting.

All in all, the WGA is striking for fairly reasonable accommodations: the writers just want fair wages comparable to others in the industry; they want to be able to not only get by but make a living as their peers do. Many writers who are being paid the industry minimum are obliged to live in expensive areas like New York and Los Angeles in order to get, keep, and do their jobs, which quickly drains their funds.

As per the union, members of the WGA are to refrain from performing their duties until a compromise between the union and the Hollywood studios can be reached. It’s a process that has been followed for decades and has, in many cases, led to better working conditions, happier employees, and better products, but some studios aren’t having it.

The Hollywood Reporter shared an update from Disney and Warner Bros Discovery which may come as a shock to those following the strike. In the report, letters from entities owned by both companies acknowledged the right that every WGA Member has to strike but wasted no time in telling their employees to get back to work:

“We want specifically to reiterate to you as a showrunner or other writer-producer that you are not excused from performing your duties as a showrunner and/or producer on your series as a result of the WGA strike. Your personal services agreement with [the] Studio requires that you perform your showrunner and/or producing duties even if the WGA attempts to fine you for performing such services during the strike,”

The letters, the above from ABC and another from Max (Formerly HBO Max) go on to say that there are duties that WGA members can perform which wouldn’t violate union rules, and therefore, members should still be coming in to work to perform those other duties. While ultimately, this would be decided by both the union and the studio, it puts employees who are members of the Writers Guild of America in a very awkward position.

Either they risk their employment by supporting the strike and ultimately gaining better wages and living conditions for themselves and others, or they risk a strike-break, going in to work, and weakening the position of those picketing. All in all, it’s a lose-lose situation for those involved and presents a significant risk for the entire industry should these standards be upheld.

