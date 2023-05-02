All Late-Night Shows Will Shut Down Indefinitely as Writers Strike

The WGA (Writers Guild of America) has officially gone on strike. The WGA and AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) failed to strike a deal with one another, resulting in the first strike since 2007-2008. During that period, the WGA held a 100-day walkout, severely impacting scripted television shows and movies. This new strike will do the same, especially regarding all late-night talk shows, which will be halted immediately. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon will stop running today.

Related: ABC Fires Jimmy Kimmel During ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Late Night with Seth Myers and The Daily Show are also set to suffer the same fate. Weekly late-night talk shows like Saturday Night Live, Real Time with Bill Maher, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver are set to reveal plans this week—though it could also mean their indefinite cancelation.

Without the tireless efforts of the writers behind the scenes, shows cannot operate. Funny monologues, quippy set-ups, sketches, and skits are all written by writers who will now head to the picket line, resulting in these listed shows no longer being able to operate. Instead of new content, The Late Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show, Late Night, and The Daily Show instead show re-runs on a nightly basis until the strike can be reversed.

Most of the late-night hosts have supported the strike, including Seth Myers, who stated: “No one is entitled to a job in show business. But for those people who have a job, they are entitled to fair compensation. They are entitled to make a living. I think it’s a very reasonable demand that’s being set out by the guild. And I support those demands.”

A star from Saturday Night Live also stated, “We have to think about our crew too. I absolutely support the writers, and I want the writers to get what they deserve and need, but I don’t want our crew to be out of work. We can’t make this art without each other.”

Related: Chris Pratt Surprises Guests on Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

There is no telling how long this strike can last; as previously stated, the last one that occurred in 2007-2008 lasted 100 days. This resulted in plenty of movies and shows being delayed. Late-night showrunners have said they plan to stay in contact with one another as this strike could last for an extended period. We will update this piece will any new information as it comes along.

Simply put, those who enjoy late-night talk shows must make do with re-runs until the WGA and AMPTP reach a new agreement.

What do you think of late-night shows being canceled indefinitely? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!