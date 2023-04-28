Chris Pratt Surprises Guests on Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

Marvel and Disney tend to get a bit creative at times when it comes to promoting their upcoming movies. This time, thanks to hologram technology at the Jimmy Kimmel Live studio in Hollywood, Chris Pratt was able to give Disneyland Guest a pleasant surprise.

Marvel’s latest, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is a week away, and fans are excited to see the early reviews. The cast has been traveling to press conferences to promote the film and making their rounds at public appearances. Most recently, Chris Pratt was on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he participated in a fun prank that would surprise Guests at Disney’s California Adventure.

How did Pratt and Kimmel get to interact with fans in Anaheim from Hollywood? With hologram technology, of course. A large box-like screen sat outside the exit of Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! at the Disneyland Resort. When Guests walked by, they thought they were seeing a pre-recorded Chris Pratt (or an AI version of him as the actor referred to it). Pratt would then ask the Guest questions, do some banter and improv, then finally reveal that he was on Jimmy Kimmel Live set the whole time.

While the Concept was great, the execution could have been better. It was obvious that they were attempting this live as they hardly cut away from the two groups of Guests they attempted this on. The interactions between Pratt and the Guests lasted about five minutes each, which viewers believed to be too long. The prank would have been funnier if they had done it with a wide range of unsuspecting victims, with short interactions and a better reveal that Pratt was talking to them.

It’s unclear if they attempted this prank with more Guests than what they showed on air, but we would imagine the actor couldn’t spend too much time talking to strangers. Nevertheless, it was a cute and wholesome stunt. It’s the type of promotional synergy that fans enjoy and want to see more often.

This isn’t the first time Disneyland has done a stunt like this. In 2016, the real Johnny Depp appeared as the Mad Hatter in a moving poster for the live-action Alice in Wonderland sequel displayed at the Park’s entrance. Whenever a group of unsuspecting Guests walked by, Depp would surprise his fans by interacting with them in real-time.

It would be great to see more promotional stunts like these in the future, as Guests love being surprised at Disney Parks with once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Do you have a favorite Disneyland promotional stunt? Let us know in the comments.