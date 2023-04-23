Disneyland Ride Emergency Stops, Shuts Down For Hours After Guests Jumps Onto Track

in Disneyland Resort

Posted on by Jess Colopy Leave a comment
radiator springs racers

Credit: Disneyland Resort

A popular Disneyland ride remained shuttered for hours on Saturday after a Guest jumped onto the track, according to witnesses.

Related: Costly Lightning Lane Severely Backs Up Space Mountain Wait Times

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are home to a perfect mix of cutting-edge attractions and nostalgic, original rides. With tens of thousands of riders daily, Disneyland attractions will inevitably experience technical issues. But sometimes, it’s Guests that ruin the experience for everyone else.

radiator springs racers luigi and guido
Credit: Disneyland Resort

Reddit user u/newbie1224 was waiting for Radiator Springs Racers in Cars Land when the ride shut down abruptly. “Someone jumped on to the track,” they recalled.

u/JW_Stillwater didn’t witness the incident but said the ride was down for two or three hours until the Disney Park closed.

Radiator Springs Racers is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication, and Disneyland Resort has not commented on Saturday night’s ride closure.

More on Radiator Springs Racers

blue, green, and red cars on Radiator Springs Racers, a Disneyland ride that lets Guests race with their favorite 'Cars' characters
Credit: Disney

The most popular ride in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure, Radiator Springs Racers, is modeled after Chevrolet Test Track in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort. “Start your engines! Zoom through the desert landscape of Cars Land, inspired by the Disney and Pixar movie Cars,reads the official Disneyland ride description.

Related: Guest Furious At Paying Extra For Long Disney Genie Plus Indiana Jones Line

“Kick the fun into overdrive as you buckle up for a road race featuring familiar car-acters, fantastic scenery and ‘wheel’ thrills. Tour Ornament Valley and arrive in Radiator Springs—the cutest little town in Carburetor County—where the movie Cars springs to life. As you prep for the big race, all the locals show up to help. Mater, Lightning McQueen, Doc Hudson, Sally, Luigi, Guido, Mack and Ramone are all rooting for you! Take a quick spin into either Luigi’s Casa Della Tires or Ramone’s House of Body Art to get a racing makeover—then hit the road.”

Have you ever been evacuated from a Disneyland ride? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alum and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

Be the first to comment!