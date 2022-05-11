Disney Reportedly Updated Test Track Recently to Become More Immersive

In 1999, EPCOT brought us the ever-popular attraction, Test Track, thrilling Guests of all ages. But 13 years later in 2012, it underwent some renovations as Disney Imagineers reimagined the ride and debuted what is now referred to as “Test Track 2.0.” Though each takes Guests through the testing of ride vehicles, both versions of Test Track are very different.

Now, it seems as though Disney has updated some of the elements of Test Track once again, to give Guests an even more immersive experience.

The official Disney World description of Test Track reads:

Cruise over to the gleaming Chevrolet Design Center to create your own virtual concept car. When you’re done, buckle up in a 6-passenger “SIM Car” and take it for an exhilarating spin on the test track. Rev through rough terrain and obstacles along the winding circuit. Accelerate through straightaways, maneuver switchbacks through inclement weather, hug curves banked at 50-degree angles and scale hills up to 3 stories high. Reach speeds of up to 65 miles per hour as you put your car through its paces. After each test, check the scoreboard to see how your vehicle performed!

A Disney World Guest recently went on Test Track and noticed some upgrades to the scents throughout the ride. They explained that when riding Test Track, they noticed the smell of burning rubber ini the truck avoidance scene, something they have never noticed before.

“I never, ever noticed it on my hundred-or-so other rides on Test Track,” they said.

They also noticed a “fine smell of baking trash” when they entered the Test Track building. They aren’t sure if that was coming from the Test Track attraction or something near by, but they felt as though this was “definitely not intentional”.

At this time, we are unsure if Disney recently added the scents to Test Track as an update to make the ride more immersive, or if these scents were just intensified moreso than in the past, or if perhaps these scents were not intentional at all.

