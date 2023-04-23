Disney Warns Guests They Could Be Hit, Run Over on Classic Ride

Disney recently made a change to an iconic attraction and is now making sure Guests remain as safe as possible.

The Disneyland Resort is home to some of the most beloved and cherished theme park attractions in the entire world. Rides such as Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world,” and Space Mountain have all become synonymous with Disney and have entertained Guests for decades.

However, there’s one attraction at Disneyland that is unlike anything else Disney has ever created,

Most Disney rides, attractions, and stories have dangerous and scary elements, but only one takes Guests to hell. Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride is a classic Disney dark ride that can be found at Disneyland. The ride used to be at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World but was closed in 1998 to much criticism. Guests have missed the titular Mr. Toad ever since, longing for him to return to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

This classic dark ride has been a staple of the Resort for years, undergoing very minor changes since its opening day.

However, Disney recently made a peculiar change to this iconic ride. A new warning sign can be seen near where Guests enter and exit the ride vehicles. You can see this new sign below:

Toad went to bed last night and this sign popped up. #ToadHall #Disneyland

We aren’t sure what prompted Disney to add this sign here, but we can assume that there have been issues regarding entering and exiting rice vehicles. The son reads “Struck-by-Ride Hazard” and shows a stick figure being hit.

Disney recently brought Mr. Toad back to Walt Disney World, though it was only in the form of a new popcorn bucket. Maybe one day, we will once again see Mr. Toad properly represented in Orlando, Florida.

What's your favorite ride or attraction at Disney?