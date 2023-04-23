Disney Cast Member Arrested After Perverted, Creepy Behavior

An employee of the Walt Disney World Resort has been arrested after being caught engaging in creepy and perverted behavior.

An employee of the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, has been arrested after being caught secretly recording female Guests in the Park.

According to the new report, which details the March 31 arrest, 26-year-old Jorge Diaz Vega allegedly took around 500 “upskirt” videos of Geusts at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Vega was caught after a witness reported catching him in the act. After being arrested, Vega admitted to the crimes, saying he had engaged in this activity for around six years.

Vega worked in Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities in the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge section of the Park. Vega reportedly would take videos of Geusts as they walked around the store.

The March 31 report indicates security guards tracked down one of the victims of Vega’s activity and told her she might be a witness to a criminal offense. Vega stated that the reason he took the videos is because they’re hard to find online,

Vega was arrested and charged with video voyeurism on March 31 and bonded out of jail on April 2.

Last year, a Walt Disney World Cast Member was arrested in an undercover child sex predator operation. There were 12 total men arrested in the sting operation, with one of them being a bus driver on Walt Disney World Resort property.

The other suspects arrested during this undercover operation were somewhere between 20 and 67 years old, facing a total of 49 charges. According to detectives, four of the suspects actually traveled to have sex with what they thought were 13 or 15-year-old girls.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more details as they become available.