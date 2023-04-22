“Disney Adults” Caught Lounging in Fountain in New Video

A video is making the rounds on TikTok, showing several Guests relaxing in a fountain at Walt Disney World.

In the past, we’ve seen multiple examples of Guests disobeying the rules while at the Disney Parks. Unfortunately, this is just the sad reality of a place as popular as Disneyland or Walt Disney World. While the majority of Guests will follow the rules, there will always be troublemakers.

Recently, several Guests became the center of attention after hopping into an off-limits area at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orland, Florida. The video of Guests at Disney World in a fountain is going viral on social media. The video was taken at EPCOT and shows two Guests relaxing in a fountain in the World Showcase area of the Park.

You can check out the full video down below:

As you can see, these two Guests decided to set up shop in a fountain at EPCOT for everyone to see. We’re sure that it felt good in the brutal Orlando weather, but we can’t advocate for anyone to engage in this kind of behavior. This type of activity is strictly against Disney World’s rules and could result in a potential ban from the theme parks entirely for the Guests responsible. We aren’t sure why these Guests decided to hop in the fountain anyway, but we can certainly say they put their future Disney vacation days at risk.

As we stated earlier, we’ve seen several troublemakers at the Disney Parks and Resorts.

One Guest decided to lift their shirt up while on Disney’s Skyliner, exposing themselves to others as they swooped by. Another Guest exposed themselves in EPCOT, sharing the photo online. We’ve also seen Guests hop out of ride vehicles during emergency stops in order to get a picture or video.

What do you think of this video? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all your Disney World news!