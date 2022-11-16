Unruly Guest Hops Out of Disney Ride, and Sits With Animatronic

The Disney Parks and Resorts all have rules that Guests are expected to follow. These range from rides and attractions to specific rules on what Guests can wear and do while inside the Parks. Unfortunately, not all Guests abide by these rules, as shown in a very blatant example shared on social media recently.

Late Tuesday evening, a Guest could be seen outside of the ride vehicle on Spaceship Earth, climbing over one of the sets. A few images of the incident, as well as a short video, were shared on Twitter by @pharmd23:

Currently on Spaceship Earth ….

Guests are always encouraged to stay seated and keep their hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the ride at all times, a common schpiel heard at numerous theme parks. Unfortunately, this particular Guest did not listen to these instructions deciding to hop out and stop the ride for countless Guests.

This is not only an inconvenience for the Guests riding but incredibly dangerous for the Guest who hopped out as well.

Spaceship Earth is one of the most iconic attractions at Walt Disney World. The ride is located in EPCOT’s World Celebration neighborhood and opened along with EPCOT in 1982, serving as the Park’s icon since. The dark ride perfectly explores Earth’s past, present, and future for Disney Parks Guests of all ages. From Disney:

Travel through time and explore the remarkable history of human communication from the Stone Age to the computer age.

Back to the Beginning Witness the landmark moments of amazing innovation that made today’s spectacular communications technology possible. Travel back to the dawn of humanity, when early man painted on cave walls. Watch new ideas spread like wildfire with the invention of Gutenberg’s printing press. The wheels of time turn ever faster as we enter the modern age of media, from newspapers announcing the end of the Civil War to the televised broadcast of the moon landing—and beyond.

