Walt Disney World Park Hours Changing Next Month

Disney has changed theme park hours at its Orlando, Florida Resort significantly.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is home to some of the best and most beloved rides, attractions, and

theme parks in the entire world. From “it’s a small world” to Expedition Everest, Disney has something for everyone to enjoy. And starting very soon, Guests will be able to enjoy the “Most Magical Place on Earth” for even longer!

Starting this summer, three of the four theme parks at Walt Disney World will be extending their hours, meaning Guests have even more time to spend inside. The extended hours “extend” to Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. EPCOT will not be benefiting from these hour changes.

It’s no secret that the summer months are some of Disney World’s most popular and most crowded, as the majority of Guests are on summer break. To account for the increase in crowds, Disney World will be extending hours starting in May.

Magic Kingdom

Magic Kingdom will open at 9:00 a.m. but will stay open until 11:00 p.m. on Monday, May 8 as well as Friday, May 12.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will open an hour earlier on Sunday, May 7, as well as Saturday, May 13, at 8:00 a.m. The Park will close at 7:00 p.m.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

From May 7 through May 13, Disney’s Animal Kingdom will get an extra half hour for Guests to enjoy. The park will open at 8:30 a.m. and remain open until 9:30 p.m.

The Walt Disney World Resort will be especially busy in the coming months, with the Resort officially welcoming TRON Lightcycle/Run earlier this month. After years of waiting, Guests can finally experience this thrilling roller coaster, which is located in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World this summer? What’s your favorite Park at Walt Disney World?