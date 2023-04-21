Disney Attraction Closed Abruptly, Guests Turned Away

One of Disney’s most popular and impressive attractions failed to open, leaving Guests out of luck the whole day.

In the last few years, Disney has opened up several amazing rides and attractions that are sure to leave Guests speechless. Over at Walt Disney World, several high-tech attractions have been added to the Resort, such as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT and TRON Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom.

Disneyland recently received its very own version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, an impressive trackless dark ride that first opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. However, Disney’s most impressive ride can be found at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge first opened in 2019 and has been a massive success for Disney. The immersive land houses two attractions, several stores, and shops, as well as multiple places to grab a bite to eat. The “crown jewel” of this land is Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

This attraction is Disney’s most ambitious to date, incorporating several different ride elements and features into one amazing experience.

Unfortunately, this ride was shut down all day at the Disneyland Resort’s version of the land on Thursday. Guests hoping to ride this incredible attraction were out of luck, as it never once opened throughout the day.

This wasn’t the only technical issue that Disneyland encountered Thursday, with a computer system error resulting in thousands of Guests getting trapped at the front gates. The ticket scanners stopped working, meaning no one could enter either one of the two Parks at the Resort.

We aren’t sure what caused these issues, but we hope Disney worked out the kinks so they don’t continue to happen.

What’s your favorite ride or attraction at Disneyland? Stay tuned here for all your Disney theme park news.