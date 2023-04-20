Disney Attraction Broken Days After Refurbishment

An iconic attraction at the Disney Parks is experiencing issues already shortly after reopening after a refurbishment.

From Space Mountain and Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland to Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and Expedition Everest at Walt Disney World, roller coasters are an ever-present feature of the Disney Parks and Resorts. Sure, some may be more thrilling than others, but all are fun in their own way.

However, the title of “Wildest Ride in the Wilderness” belongs to none other than Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

The attraction has been a massive hit with Disney Guests since first opening in 1987. It’s been so popular that this iconic mine train roller coaster can be found at Disneyland, Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, and Disneyland Park in Paris.

Each version of the ride is slightly different, with the version found at Disneyland Paris undergoing a lengthy refurbishment recently. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad was closed from March 6 to March 31. April 1 marked the official reopening day of this roller coaster. Several aspects of this ride got renovations, with the infamous “splashdown” effect back in action.

Unfortunately, this effect has already stopped working or been turned off completely, as you can see below:

For the second day in a row the renewed splash effect at Big Thunder Mountain isn’t working

We hope the issues can be fixed, as this is a fantastic feature and a truly unique moment for this version of the ride. Speaking of roller coasters, Walt Disney World recently opened a brand-new one called TRON Lightcycle/Run. This thrilling attraction can be found right next to Space Mountain in the Magic Kingdom.

What’s your favorite Disney roller coaster? Have you visited Disneyland Paris?