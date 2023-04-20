BREAKING: Annual Passes Return to Walt Disney World

The day has finally come! Annual Passes have once again returned for Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort.

After years of being M.I.A., Annual Passes are finally making their grand return to the Walt Disney World Resort. Annual Passes first disappeared during the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020. Starting Thursday, April 20, 2023, Guests will once again be able to purchase Walt Disney World Annual Passes.

Of course, Guests could always purchase single, and multi-day Park tickets to Walt Disney World, but those wishing to buy an Annual Pass were out of luck for years.

Walt Disney World Annual Passes are available in four tiers. The tiers are as follows:

Incredi-Pass: $1,399

Sorcerer: $969

Pirate: $749

Pixie: $399

Annual Passes were also missing from the Disneyland Resort in California for quite some time, too, until Disney brought them back last year. There’s never been a better time to visit “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” with several new rides and attractions opening up in the last year. EPCOT got its very first roller coaster with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Disney World’s newest ride can be found at Magic Kingdom. After years of waiting, TRON Lightcycle/Run is finally open. This thrilling roller coaster is located right next to Space Mountain in Tomorrowland. Over at Disneyland, several exciting things have also taken place. The most notable change was the overhaul of Mickey’s Toontown.

Guests visiting the land will now notice several new experiences and locations to enjoy. The largest addition to the land is Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, an amazing trackless dark ride. This ride first opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and has been a big hit among Guests on both coasts.

Will you be buying an Annual Pass? Stay tuned here for more details!