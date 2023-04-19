Disney Property Taken From Park, Listed For Sale on Facebook

A strange piece of Disney Resort property ended up for sale online, leaving us wondering who did it and how.

There’s always some Disney Parks merchandise that tends to resonate more with Guests. In the last few years, we’ve seen several examples of Guests going crazy for select pieces of merchandise. The 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World brought in hundreds of limited-edition pieces of Disney merchandise, with Guests becoming so desperate that they started to fight over the items.

Eventually, Disney was able to produce enough for everyone, but most of these items were flying off the literal shelf. Disney’s biggest hit in the last few years has to go to the Figment popcorn bucket that they released over at EPCOT. Back when it was first released, lines for the exclusive bucket reached up to six hours, meaning Guests were spending most of their day just waiting to purchase a bucket of popcorn.

However, sometimes Guests and fans go the extra mile. A newly-listed item on Facebook Marketplace has us incredibly confused, with an entire trash can being listed on the site.

Where there is discomfort, there is no pleasure! (Translated)

Là où y’a de la gêne, y’a pas de plaisir ! @BestofVintedDLP pic.twitter.com/lCDT76XhSp — Eurodismeme 🤡 (@eurodismeme) April 16, 2023

This trash can was taken from Adventureland at Disneyland Park in the Disneyland Paris Resort. We aren’t sure exactly how it was removed from the Park or who listed it online.

Shockingly, this is not the first time we’ve seen a trash can from the Disney Parks get listed online. Last year, a trash can from Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort in Walt Disney World was found on eBay for an unbelievable price. Just like this example, we have no idea how an object that bg made it out of the Parks and Resorts or who was brave enough to list it online. It’s possible the trash can itself was being thrown out, but it’s still not every day you see an item like this for sale online.

