Item Taken From Disney Hotel Listed For Thousands of Dollars Online

We recently discovered a very passionate and profit-driven Disney fan has listed a peculiar item for sale online.

While fans will buy just about anything Disney offers in its shops and stores, some items are just so shocking and unbelievable you have to see them for yourself. One item we recently came across isn’t offered by the Disney Parks at all, but it did however originate there.

As you can see in a listing we found on eBay, someone is selling a trash can from Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort for a hefty price:

As you can see, the trash can is listed with a ‘Buy It Now’ price of $23,000. Fortunately, the seller offers free shipping so you’ll save some money there! The full description of the item reads:

Walt Disney World Polynesian Resort Trader Sams Trash Can Original Prop. Extremely rare piece. Park used so it has some scuffs and marks. Please see photos for condition. 41 inches tall

At the moment, we are unsure how this person came in contact with the item but with a price like that, they will probably be stuck with it for quite some time. You can check out the full listing here.

Disney’s Polynesian Resort is actually undergoing a big expansion currently which was announced a few weeks ago.

Inspired by the early concepts for Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, the Imagineers of today are honoring the past while furthering the Resort story with this innovative addition. Projected to open in late 2024, the proposed vacation ownership property would complement the existing Resort and evoke the spirit of the Pacific Islands.

“It’s no secret that our Members and Guests love the monorail resorts at Walt Disney World,” said Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club. “Expanding our Disney Vacation Club offerings at the Polynesian would give our Members and Guests yet another incredible option for staying close to the magic while making vacation memories that last a lifetime.”

Celebrate the spirit of the South Pacific at this oasis of tropical palms, lush vegetation and so much more. From moonlit nights immersed in the outdoor island ambience to the exotic tastes of our world-class restaurants, discover the signature tropical atmosphere that’s made Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort a favorite Disney destination since 1971.

What’s the most money you would pay for a Disney souvenir like this one?

