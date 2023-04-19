Disney Shutting Down Entire Land Imminently, Park to Follow

We just got word that Disney is planning on closing down an entire land early at the Resort, with a theme park to follow.

Avengers Campus is the newest addition to the Disneyland Paris Resort, with the Marvel-centric land opening last summer. Avengers Campus has been a slam dunk, with thousands of Guests visiting it every day. Much like the version found at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, California, Guests can enjoy rides, attractions, shows, and food themed around Marvel.

Guests will encounter some of their favorite characters, including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Loki, and Thor, just to name a few. The new land is super exciting for both fans of Disney and Marvel, as it offers a ton of new experiences. Firstly, Avengers Campus features a new roller coaster called Avengers Assemble: Flight Force. This roller coaster replaced the Park’s version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

The new land also features WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, a duplicate of an attraction already present at Disneyland’s version of Avengers Campus in Anaheim, California.

Unfortunately, the entirety of Avengers Campus will be closing down early at Walt Disney Studios Park. The land will close to all Guests at 2 p.m. this Saturday, April 22, 2023. Inside the Magic previously reported on this closure, but we wanted to remind everyone that this will be taking place very soon.

The Walt Disney Studios Park will also close early, with the Park shutting down to Guests at 7 p.m. later that night. We saw Disney do something similar over at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, with Magic Kingdom closing several hours early.

Have you been to Avengers Campus yet? What’s your favorite Disney ride or attraction? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all Disney theme park news!