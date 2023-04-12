Disney to Shut Down Avengers Campus, Entire Theme Park Will Follow

Disney will soon shut down Avengers Campus, making the Marvel-inspired land unavailable for most Guests, followed by a complete theme park closure.

Disney Parks worldwide are some of the most popular destinations for families eager to enjoy some of the most beloved, innovative, and iconic rides, attractions, entertainment offerings, and more. With experiences inspired by fan-favorite stories, including the Star Wars franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, classic Disney movies, Pixar films, and more, it’s not hard to see why Disney Parks worldwide welcome millions of fans every year. However, Guests will soon be unable to experience one of the newest and most immersive lands at Disneyland Paris.

Per a recent report from DLP Rescue Rangers (@DLPRescueRanger), Disneyland Paris will shut down Avengers Campus on April 22, making the Marvel-centric land unavailable for most Guests starting at 2 p.m. on that date.

Per the report, this early closure comes as part of the European premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will take place at the Gaumont Cinemas in Disney Village — Disneyland Paris’ shopping and entertainment district — with a private gala event at the Disney Park following the premiere. The private gala event will take place at Walt Disney Studios Park until 2 a.m., making the Park close to the public at 7 p.m. for the occasion.

As part of the European premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which will take place at Disneyland Paris on Saturday April 22, Avengers Campus will be privatized and inaccessible from 2 p.m.! Make your arrangements.

(1/2) (translated) The preview screening of the film will be held at the Gaumont cinema and a private gala evening will take place until 2 a.m. in the Walt Disney Studios park, which will close to the public for the occasion at 7 p.m.

The official Disneyland Paris website confirms the early closure of Walt Disney Studios Park on April 22, with the Parisian Park operating from 9:30 a.m. through 7 p.m. However, the early closure of Avengers Campus is not yet stated on the Park’s website.

This is not the first time Disney has shut down entire lands — and even theme parks — for exclusive events. Inside the Magic has reported on Disney World closing Magic Kingdom for Guests to enjoy private wedding parties, massive corporate events, and media events held at the theme park. Inside the Magic urges its readers to check the Park operating hours before their trip to Walt Disney World Resort or their favorite Disney Parks destination to be aware of any special events or changes in the Parks’ operating hours.

More on Avengers Campus

Avengers Campus continues to be a great success at Disneyland Paris, bringing some of the most exciting experiences, live performances, and interactions inspired by fan-favorite heroes — and villains — from the MCU to Walt Disney Studios Park, including the arrival of The Incredible Hulk and the debut of an all-new nighttime spectacular with over 500 drones illuminating the sky above the Marvel-inspired land.

And Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort could not fall behind. Years after its opening, the land continues to grow and evolve, bringing new characters and locations for Guests to discover, and even an all-new breathtaking attraction, currently under development by Disney Imagineers and other teams. Guests visiting Disney California Adventure will also have the chance to enjoy the all-new live show “Rogers: The Musical” at the Hyperion Theater, just a few steps from Avengers Campus.

