Disney Parks inadvertently altered a crucial detail in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; could this foreshadow upcoming Marvel projects?

Since The Walt Disney Company acquired Marvel Studios in 2009, Disney has developed a vast cinematic universe spawning over 30 movies, series, animated shows, shorts, and, most recently, two Marvel Studios’ Special Presentations — The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Werewolf by Night.

With fan-favorite superheroes like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), and many more, action-packed stories, and countless references and easter eggs in each movie, it’s not hard to see why millions of fans worldwide are always eager to enjoy the latest MCU installments.

And Disney has capitalized on the massive success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing an immersive land inspired by Marvel superheroes and their stories to life with two Avengers Campus locations, at Disney California Adventure in Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris.

However, a recent mishap at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park completely changed the MCU storyline of a beloved character, possibly foreshadowing the plot of an upcoming Marvel series. In a video posted by @belovarker on TikTok, we can see Loki during an interactive show where Guests can test their worthiness while trying to lift Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir.

The show’s plot involves each brother choosing a Guest to try and test their worthiness, with Thor and his Guest being able to lift the hammer while Loki and his Guest fail to do so. However, in @belovarker’s video, Loki managed to lift Thor’s hammer, shocking everyone, himself included.

While the malfunction took everyone by surprise, Loki quickly played it off, placing Mjolnir back on the podium and saying, “I’m worthy! I knew it, brother!” to Thor with a smile on his face. You can see the video below:

While Loki, the god of mischief, has a bad reputation within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his character’s story could undergo a massive transformation during the new season of Loki coming to Disney Plus, possibly letting fans see a kinder side of the Asgardian god — even if he can’t lift Mjolnir in the MCU.

Avengers Campus continues to be a great success at Disneyland Paris, welcoming new characters like Black Panther from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Mighty Thor from Thor: Love and Thunder, and even debuting an all-new nighttime spectacular with over 500 drones illuminating the sky above Avengers Campus and Walt Disney Studios Park. While plans for an expansion and an all-new attraction coming to Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus were announced during last year’s Disney D23 Expo, no timeline has been revealed for the ambitious project.

