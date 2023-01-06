Jeremy Renner Receives ICU Spa Day

Jeremy Renner has definitely been feeling the love lately.

It’s been pouring in from fans, fellow Avengers, and especially his family.

On New Year’s Day Renner was injured by a snowplow while he was clearing snow from a private driveway to help family members leave his house after gathering for the holidays.

According to the 911 call log released by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Renner was “completely crushed” by a snowcat vehicle in the incident.

“Subject was run over by a snowcat,” the log reads. Responding person is screaming – responding person states subject is down and subject has been crushed.

Some 49 minutes after the call was first made, the log indicates that that Renner was loaded into a helicopter transport en route to the hospital.

The Marvel star has received two surgeries so far due to his injury. He still has a long road to recovery but is taking it one day at a time.

Not all the moments in the ICU have been that bad.

He was recently able to get a little Spa Day treatment. The actor posted a video on the Instastories portion of his verified Instagram account Thursday that showed him getting a scalp massage while wearing a plastic cap and laying in a hospital bed.

The video was captioned, “ICU spa moment to lift my spirits. Thank you mama. Thank you sister. Thank all for you. For your love.”

“That was the first shower in definitely a week or so,” Renner can be heard saying through his oxygen mask. “Gross.”

The video was also shared on Renner’s verified Twitter account with a message reading, “A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much.”

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

It seems not much can slow down an Avenger. Renner even shared a selfie from his hospital bed on Tuesday to express his gratitude for the support he’s received.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” Renner wrote. “I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Inside The Magic wishes you a speedy recovery Jeremy!