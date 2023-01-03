The Newest Jeremy Renner Masterpiece Is Set to Come Out This Month

The newest show starring Jeremy Renner, ‘Mayor of Kingstown’, will premiere on Paramount+ in just a couple of weeks.

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ is a prison thriller based on co-creator Hugh Dillon’s experiences growing up near the Kingston Penitentiary in Ontario, Canada. The show premiered on Paramount+ in November 2021.

The series stars the Avengers star as Mike McLusky, a power broker known as the “Mayor,” who works as a middleman between cops and prisoners.

Throughout the first season, Renner’s character facilitates a few tense situations (transferring prisoners and smuggling drugs), hoping to keep everyone happy and the death count low.

After a violent prison riot in season finale, the show is left in chaos.

Season Two of Mayor of Kingstown set to hit Paramount+ on January 15.

Sadly, this isn’t the only reason the Marvel star has been in the media this week.

Over the New Year holiday, Renner was involved in a “weather-related” incident while he was plowing snow that left him in “critical but stable condition.”

At 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day, police “responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada”.

Police did not provide additional details about the accident, other than “upon arrival, deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital. Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident.”

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident.

TMZ recently reported that it’s unusual for Renner to be injured by a machine he’s worked with several times.

“We’re told the area was treated like an active crime scene … with police arriving at 8 PM to impound the Snowcat, which Jeremy’s previously posted video of himself using on his property after snowstorms. The issue, we’re told, is the machine has extensive safety features, and should not have rolled over Jeremy.”

Our thoughts go out to Jeremy Renner and his family during this tough time.