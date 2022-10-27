Disney Returns New “Sword in the Stone” Experience to Park

The Disney Parks are constantly expanding and evolving. In the last few years alone, multiple exciting attractions have made their way into The Walt Disney World Resor in Orlando, Florida. For those who may not know, Disneyland Paris recently opened its own version of Avengers Campus, and Guests have been loving the new addition ever since.

The same can be said for Disneyland Paris, as it recently welcomed a brand-new land.

For those who may not know, Disneyland Paris recently opened its own version of Avengers Campus, and Guests have loved the new addition ever since.

When visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests are able to join forces with their favorite superheroes and help them in missions to protect the Earth. The land will be home to two attractions, Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide. Guests can also shop for all their superhero needs at the different stores and enjoy an Avenger-worthy meal at PYM Kitchen, Stark Factory, and the food trucks around the Campus.

Avengers Campus features two new attractions as well, in the form of Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Fight Force coaster, which replaced the Park’s version of Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

However, not all Guests have been following the rules when inside the Park, and unfortunately, a few aspects and experiences had to be removed. The new land offered Guests a classic Disney experience but with a twist. Instead of pulling the sword from the stone like at Magic Kingdom or Disneyland, Guests visiting Avengers Campus could pull out Mjolnir, Thor’s hammer, from a giant pedestal.

Unfortunately, this was removed due to Guests breaking the rules and climbing on top of it.

Thankfully, this experience has been returned to the land, meaning Guests can interact with Thor and Loki, as well as try and pull Mjolnir from the pedestal. This was confirmed by a tweet from DLP Rescue Rangers (@DLPRescueRanger) which is linked below:

The Pedestal of Asgard is back at Avengers Campus but good habits have already resumed. We can blame the guests but there would also be fault on the design of several elements of the Campus which seem not to have integrated the behavior of the visitors. (Translated)

Le Piédestal d'Asgard est de retour à Avengers Campus mais les bonnes habitudes ont déjà repris.

On peut blâmer les guests mais il y aurait également à redire sur la conception de plusieurs éléments du Campus qui semblent ne pas avoir intégré le comportement des visiteurs. pic.twitter.com/Ua3v80Kypo — DLP Rescue Rangers (@DLPRescueRanger) October 26, 2022

We’re so happy to see this experience return and we hope this time it stays for good.

Have you visited Disneyland Paris?