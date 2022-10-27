Universal Park Revenue Increases 42%, Higher Attendance than Disney

Everything is looking up.

Comcast had a huge Q3, as shown in a new report revealed Thursday morning. This new report shows a massive bump in revenue for the company as well as in Universal’s suite of Parks.

Specifically, Parks revenue increased a whopping 42.4%, reaching total revenues of $2.1 billion. Comcast attributes this massive number to an increase in attendance by Guests as well as the number of money Guests are spending inside the Parks. This is similar to what Disney executives have seen and shown in reports earlier this year, claiming Guests are spending record amounts.

The company also saw an 88.6% jump in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), with the number reaching $819M. This is the company’s highest Adjusted EBITDA on record so far.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said: “We’re seeing clear evidence that the investments we made throughout the pandemic continue to pay off.” These are excellent numbers, especially considering Universal is getting ready to unleash a brand new theme park at its Orlando Resort called “Epic Universe.”

These numbers are especially interesting, considering Universal Studios Orlando’s attendance numbers were higher than Walt Disney World’s in a recent report.

The 2021 theme park attendance report was released, and we can see some interesting movement. Attendance picked up at both places compared to 2020 numbers, but Universal Orlando saw significant shifts in its numbers. Universal Studios Florida (8.99 million) and Universal’s Islands of Adventure (9.1 million) outpaced attendance at Disney’s Animal Kingdom (7.2 million), EPCOT (7.7 million), and Disney’s Hollywood Studios (8.6 million).

Only Magic Kingdom (12.7 million) beat either of the U.S. Universal Parks.

What do you think of these numbers? Are you impressed?