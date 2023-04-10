New Marvel Show Sets Debut Date at Disneyland

The Star Spangled Man is ready to make his musical debut at Disney’s California Adventure this summer!

Earlier this year, it would be announced that Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, would soon see the return of the beloved Hyperion Theater. What’s the show opening it? The previously-fictional musical adaption of Steve Roger’s life Rogers: The Musical, which was seen in the television series Hawkeye.

The show is a Hamilton-style Broadway musical parody, complete with corny musical numbers and costumes and riddled with intentional plot inaccuracies, like the presence of Scott Lang (Ant-Man) during the Battle of New York. The musical as it appeared in Hawkeye also featured cameos from several Broadway vets, including Adam Pascal, Christopher Sieber, and Derek Klena. Fans at this past year’s D23 Expo in September were also treated to a surprise performance of the musical’s most popular number, “Save the City.”

The production was always intended to be a limited-time offering and was met with excitement from fans. Rogers: The Musical gave Marvel fans a big laugh when it first appeared in Hawkeye, as well as a lot of speculation on what an actual production would look like, so Guests are excited to see it finally come to life. It was met with some criticism from non-Marvel fans who feel as though Disneyland is “wasting” entertainment resources on the project.

Whether you like it or not, Rogers: The Musical is coming to the Hyperion Theater at Disney’s California Adventure. Today, Disney released new details on the project, including the premiere date of June 30. The 30-minute show will run Tuesday through Saturday, making it dark on Sundays and Mondays. and specific showtimes will be released later.

The show will include “Save the City,” from the Disney+ series “Hawkeye”; “Star Spangled Man” from the film “Captain America: The First Avenger”; plus, “five new original songs written just for “Rogers: The Musical” at the Disneyland Resort.” Here’s more from Disney on the project:

“This production features a talented cast of singers and dancers telling the story of Steve Rogers – Captain America – joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury, and select members of the Avengers… The musical will take the audience on a journey from Steve’s humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers and beyond. It’s a classic tale of heroes, time travel, and romance, oh … and Nick Fury sings!”

