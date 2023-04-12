Disney Makes New Addition to Avengers Campus

Avengers, assemble – a new face has just smashed their way into Disney’s Avengers Campus.

Avengers Campus is a Marvel fan’s dream, with superhero-saturated sites in both Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris and Disney California Aventure.

The idea behind both lands is that they’re different branches of old Stark Industries sites, repurposed by Tony Stark (AKA Iron Man himself) to help the Avengers find new recruits (AKA you).

To help scout out promising talent, you can often spot fan favorites from the Marvel Cinematic Universe mingling among each Park’s Guests. That includes the likes of Captain America, Thor, Loki, Black Widow, Ant-Man, Star-Lord, Gamora, Okoye, and now the Hulk.

That’s right – Bruce Banner’s green alter-ego just made his Paris debut at Walt Disney Studios Park. Guests can now meet the Hulk kitted out in his quantum suit, as seen in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

⚠️ Breaking: Hulk has arrived at Avengers Campus Paris! He will make appearance in the land daily for the next two weeks: pic.twitter.com/JIMrkQtVuc — DLP Report (@DLPReport) April 12, 2023

Hulk previously made his meet-and-greet debut at Disney California Adventure in September 2022. Chairperson of Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro was the one to confirm Hulk would later hop over to Europe at D23, where he also revealed that Imagineers took inspiration from ostriches when building the character’s suit – taking design features from the creature’s anatomy to create a unique exoskeleton technology.

The Hulk is just one part of an ongoing project from Imagineering. Project Exo aims to find new and creative ways of allowing Guests to meet larger-than-life characters without the nuance of a regular meet-and-greet.

Disneyland Paris celebrates its 31st Anniversary on April 12, making Hulk a not-so-little birthday gift for the Resort. As seen in California Adventure, the Hulk can speak to Guests – although his phrases are pre-recorded and, as is fitting in Disneyland Paris, in French.

Hulk is available to meet Guests outside Super Diner at Walt Disney Studios Park until April 26, 2023.