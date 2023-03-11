Fans Call Avengers Campus “Disappointing,” Say It Needs Work

Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure was a massive undertaking by the Park.

The area is home to Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission BREAKOUT! and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, as well as the Ancient Sanctum and Avengers Headquarters. Guests are able to meet a variety of characters on a daily basis as they walk around the area or grab a bite to eat at the Pym Test Kitchen or Shawarma Palace. However, some Guests say it hasn’t lived up to the hype.

In a recent Reddit thread, users discussed their opinions on Disneyland’s recent flops, or areas where the Park was disappointing. Many responded by bringing up various aspects of Avengers Campus. Several mentioned that WEB SLINGERS, while it should have been a major draw to Guests due to its technology and interactive capabilities, is a one and done ride. U/jtrey3 says,

“Web-slingers. The IP, location, and technology investment involved should’ve made this a marquee attraction that could single-handedly make people’s trip (like Avatar in WDW Animal Kingdom), but once you’ve gone through Web-Slingers once or twice, you’re over it. It’s not even as good as Toy Story Midway Mania, which came out in 2008.”

Riders on WEB SLINGERS are asked to help Peter Parker stop the Spider-Bots that have glitched and started to run rampant throughout Avengers Tower. The ride utilizes motion tracking to follow a rider’s movement as they sling webbing to stop the bots. With its interactive “point and shoot” technology, it’s similar to Toy Story Midway Mania, but requires a certain level of physical ability. Another user compares it to “the Autopia of DCA,” saying that adults are over it after a single ride but kids love it.

The troubles of Avengers Campus go beyond the misguided rides however. U/ihahp claims

“The whole land is misguided. Like, even the background music is all wrong – it’s the super-exciting action movie music, but it just does not match the energy of the space.”

Another user states that Avengers Campus seems “poorly planned out.” U/apiso explains

“UNDERSTATEMENT. The land has no clear travel paths, no shade, and, forgive the fuzziness of this one: no front or back. You always feel like you’re “on the side” of it. Like there’s some place you could stand that would give you the perfect picture view. Nope. It’s all side. No front. From a “composition” standpoint the whole area has the cohesive art direction of a magazine-cutout ransom letter.”

Other users agreed, complaining that the area seems “poorly planned out,” and that it needs to expand and would benefit from some more detailed theming. The walking area isn’t straightforward, making Guests go out of their way to get from one end of the area to the other, with the Ancient Sanctum almost directly in the middle of the area. One comment states that the shows seem to “completely block traffic in the middle of the land,” making it hard for Guests to see everything and causing possible issues with walkways and traffic flow.

While Avengers Campus is certainly an innovative addition to Disney California Adventure, it seems as though it could use some work in order to fully utilize both the space and the world of the Avengers. As the MCU continues to grow, it’s possible that Avengers Campus will too.

What do you think about Avengers Campus? Let us know in the comments!