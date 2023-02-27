Disney Park Lies About Wait Times, Guests Furious

Disneyland Resort provides Guests with multiple ways to wait in line for attractions. Guests can purchase Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane, utilize the Disability Access Service (DAS), or stick to standby lines. Posted wait times can help Guests decide if they can stand to line up or want to take advantage of other available options.

Though posted wait times are typically accurate, they can be impacted by delays and breakdowns. One Disneyland Resort Guest, Reddit user u/thematthewglover, was so frustrated with an inaccurate wait time that they took to social media to vent.

“Don’t believe wait times today,” they warned. “Guardians was posted as 60 minutes. Been in like for 2+ hours and still not actually in Tivans office. Lightning lane is a sham and needs to go.”

Other Guests pointed out that the ride likely had fewer “gantry lifts” running than usual, which inflated the wait time. “I just got off guardians and they were only down to one gantry for awhile,” u/Majorasminion287 shared. “They are back to two gantry lifts. It took a while even when I had LL.”

Still, the Guest was angry. “I got one of the top annual passes,” they said. “Such bs.”

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout!

Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! is the cornerstone of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. The drop ride based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) replaced the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

“Join Rocket on a thrilling mission to rescue the Guardians of the Galaxy from the Collector’s fortress,” reads the official Disney attraction description. “Taneleer Tivan, a.k.a. the Collector, has brought his unique collection of fantastical fauna, relics and species from across the cosmos to earth for the very first time. He offers to show you his newest acquisition… the Guardians of the Galaxy.”

“Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Drax and Groot are held captive in electrified glass cases that dangle perilously over an abyss. When Rocket escapes, he commandeers a gantry lift and enlists your help on a harrowing mission to rescue his fellow Guardians. Prepare to unleash intergalactic mayhem from the top of the fortress to the bottom, as one of Star-Lord’s awesome mixtapes blasts a classic tune!”

Have you ever waited longer than posted for a ride at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.