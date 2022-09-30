Some Guests Want Disney to Take More Personal Information Before Approving DAS

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort offer Disability Access Service (DAS) – allowing Guests to virtually wait for rides instead of queueing on standby. Almost every line at the Parks is wheelchair accessible, meaning that DAS primarily services Guests that cannot stay in crowded lines for other reasons.

To qualify for DAS, Guests must interview with a Disney Cast Member at Guest Services or during a virtual appointment before their visit. But some Guests utilizing the service say this system isn’t good enough. u/His_Stigness_ posted to Reddit:

Someone in my party wanted to inquire about DAS so we talked to a cast member. We gave them the reasoning, they then said, “At this time we don’t think you’re eligible for DAS, but it sounds like Genie+ would help you out.” (Side note: with DAS you can ride any ride multiple times as opposed to Genie+ which you only get to use once per ride). Thinking that was bullsh*t, we decided to try again later, gave THE SAME REASONING, word for word, and had no issue. In what world is that a functioning program?

The Guest went on to say that Disney should request a doctor’s note proving that Guests cannot wait in line. “Those that ACTUALLY need DAS would have no problem getting it, and those who are just trying to avoid getting Genie+ (screw genie+) would be thwarted,” they wrote.

While many Disney Parks fans said this would violate privacy, some agreed. u/Babyflower81 wrote:

I WISH they would do what Six Flags does, where they use the IBCCES system and you have to provide a letter from your doctor stating your need for an accommodation. It’s a third party system that you provide this to ahead of your park visit (48 hours minimum) and its verified and approved. Once its approved, you get a card that is good indefinitely and can be used at all of the Six Flags theme parks, as well as Sesame Place and Knoebels. Its 100% ADA compliant and really makes sure that the people who need the access, get it. I wish Disney would do this. It would definitely cut down on the fraud in the system, because you are definitely right about that. It exists. I see people brag about getting it in Facebook groups so they don’t have to pay for Genie+….

