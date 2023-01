Some Walt Disney World Resort fans dream of being stuck on an attraction. It’s almost a right-of-passage in the fan community; many clamor for the chance to see secret backstage areas!

But the experience of being on a broken Disney Parks ride isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be. For AJ (@citrusswirled on TikTok), a fifteen-minute breakdown of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT devolved into a tense, anxiety-inducing nightmare:

AJ shared a video of where their rat-shaped ride vehicle was stuck on the ride, and it’s scary to even watch from home. The France Pavilion attraction stopped as they approached the iconic champagne scene, where Remy and his friends tried to use a fork to open a carbonated bottle. When the ride operates correctly, the cork pops, and a burst of water and air hits Guests in the face.

While being stuck right before a jump scare was “stressful,” AJ said it was a positive experience. “It was cool to get to see all the details that we might have missed- like being able to put my phone up to the 3D glasses for this shot!”

More on Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Shrink down to the size of a rat and crash your way through Paris on this EPCOT World Showcase attraction, which first opened in Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris. From Disney:

Feel like you’ve shrunk down to Chef Remy’s size for a 4D culinary adventure based on the Disney and Pixar film Ratatouille. When you’re small, life is a big adventure! A Recipe for Excitement