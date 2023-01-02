Guests Clap In Unison, Demand Freedom From Broken Disney Ride

With thousands of Guests each day, it’s only natural that Walt Disney World Resort attractions will occasionally break down. While most issues are fixed in seconds, some require more complicated repairs.

For many Disney Parks fans, it’s a dream to be evacuated backstage and see the inner workings of Walt Disney World Resort. But for many Guests, being stuck on a ride is a nightmare come true.

This week, Guests in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom rallied together to be allowed to exit a broken-down attraction. @puimonologist shared a video of the incident on TikTok:

In the video, Guests stuck during the third scene of Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress begin clapping in unison and cheering. While they clearly want off the ride, most are laughing and in good spirits.

A Disney Cast Member on a loudspeaker warns Guests to stay seated, that the Carousel could begin moving at any moment. But eventually, the Guests get their wish and exit the ride.

More on Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress

This slow-moving, fan-favorite attraction has entertained millions worldwide during its decades of operation. From Walt Disney World Resort:

Travel through the 20th century and marvel at the evolution of technology during this classic Audio-Animatronics show. From the Gramophone to the Smartphone Follow an American family over 4 generations of progress and watch technology transform their lives. During each era, learn how the technological marvels of the day made life more comfortable—and paved the way for unimaginable innovations. Discover how gas lamps, the hand-cranked washing machine and gramophone made the pre-electric era a breeze. Watch the advent of electricity give rise to modern conveniences like the electric iron, the radio—and the simple, revolutionary light bulb. See how the automatic dishwasher and television set transformed the American household. Today’s high-tech marvels include virtual-reality games, high-definition televisions and voice-activated household appliances. Imagine the wonders the next hundred years may bring! A “Revolution”ary Theatrical Experience Presented inside a revolving theater, the show includes an innovative audience seating area that moves around a stationary central stage for each act.