“Most Breakdowns Ever,” Constant Malfunctions Upset Disney Guests

Disney Guests are growing upset with “constant malfunctions.”

There is nothing more magical than experiencing attractions like Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, Splash Mountain, or Jungle Cruise at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort.

When visiting a Disney Park, there is almost a guarantee that– at some point– there will be a breakdown or malfunction of some kind. Whether it be on an attraction, at a show, or somewhere else around the Disney Parks, with so many experiences to enjoy, it’s bound to happen from time to time.

However, many Disney Guests have begun to notice a reported “uptick” in breakdowns and malfunctions when visiting Disney.

“I felt it was the most breakdowns I’ve experienced. Indiana Jones. Haunted mansion. Rapids. Space mountain [and Pirates of the Caribbean]. I’m sure there were more I’m forgetting,” a Guest said in a recent Reddit thread. “But I’ve gone every other year since I was 4. This is the most I can recall and my mom said the same.”

Another Guest agreed and said that they not only have noticed more breakdowns, but the addition of services like Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane have made them rethink taking their regular trip.

“I am beginning to think the cost-benefit of going to Disneyland isn’t worth the price any longer,” the Guest said. “Rides constantly break down, wait times for rides are unacceptable. Food is sub-par & the cleanliness that was once superior is less than adequate.”

Remember that breakdowns are normal occurrences and Disney Cast Members are expertly trained to take care of the situations as they arise. If an attraction requires an evacuation– which is very rare— Disney Cast Members are trained to ensure every Guest is safe during the entire process.

